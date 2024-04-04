Nashville Predators Foundation to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on April 4

Nashville, Tenn. (April 3, 2024) – The Nashville Predators Foundation will host their second Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season on April 4 when the Preds host the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT.

“We are excited to host our second Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the 2023-24 season,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “We were able to raise over $280,000 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily though our Hockey Fights Cancer efforts last season. We look to build off this momentum and continue to support this amazing, League-wide initiative that unites the hockey community to support cancer patients and their families.”

“We are immensely thankful to our partners at the Nashville Predators for their support of our patients and families as well as our cancer research and care at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, President of Monroe Carell. “Over the last decade, the 365 Fund has raised over $4 million in donations and in-kind contributions to benefit patients with childhood cancer. Equally important are the impacts that cannot be measured in dollars raised – the bright smiles when patients experience their first Predators game, the memories made when players visit our hospital, the cheer of the crowd on each Hockey Fights Cancer night, and so many more. This is truly a special partnership.”

Additionally, the Preds will partner with accomplished musician, songwriter and philanthropist Harry Hudson for the Hockey Fights Cancer game. Harry’s Hey, I’m Here For You (HIHFY | “Hi-fee”) is a U.S.-based charity founded with the goal of creating a world where every young person with cancer feels seen, heard, valued and is equipped with the resources they need to nurture their dreams and aspirations. Inspired by Hudson’s personal cancer journey, where his passion for music provided hope and healing, HIHFY’s mission is to empower others to find their own “music” by providing comprehensive support, personalized resources and programs designed to help young cancer patients explore their unique passions with hope and optimism. Please join HIHFY as they build a community driven by generosity, compassion and care at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Health in Nashville.

In honor of the Nashville Predators 25th Anniversary and the 25th Anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer, the Preds Foundation is encouraging all of Smashville to donate at least $25 to this campaign and help support the 365 Fund and the imperative cancer research taking place at Monroe Carell.

Here are how fans can get involved and show their support:

Bid on silent auction items – such as Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, plates decorated by patients at Monroe Carell and more – by texting PREDS to 76278.

Donate to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund presented by Twice Daily. The goal is to raise $36,500 through these donations.

Purchase a lavender “I Fight For” foam puck in honor, or in memory, of someone fighting cancer. For $10, the buyer will receive one puck and one will be added to the Hockey Fights Cancer net at Bridgestone Arena, which represents all those we are fighting for in Smashville. Stop by the Foundation table (section 106/107) during a Preds game to purchase.

Fans can purchase Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise at the Foundation table (section 106/107) during the game.

Purchase Mystery Pucks from the Foundation table (section 106/107).

Fans can stop by one of the “I FIGHT FOR” zones at the game and write who they fight for: Lexus Lounge (Player Wall by locker room), Foundation Table (outside section 106/107) and Fan Info Desk (outside section 331).

Purchase tickets to the April 4 Hockey Fights Cancer game and $10 from each ticket purchased through this link will benefit the 365 Fund.

The Nashville Predators Foundation will sell co-branded HIHFY trucker hats and beanies online and in-person at the Foundation table (section 106/107). Proceeds from the hats will benefit the 365 Fund.

Follow @PredsNHL and @PredsFoundation on social media as we highlight our Hockey Fights Cancer heroes.