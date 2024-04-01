OBITUARY: Richard Lindell Meeks

Mr. Richard Lindell Meeks, age 69, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 25, 2024.

He was a native of Rutherford County, TN and son of the late W L and Margaret Manus Meeks.

Mr. Meeks was a faithful member of Rutherford County Baptist Church in Smyrna. He and his business partner, Grady Parton, owned and operated Mega Video for many years. Mr. Meeks then went on to work at The Nashville Store and most recently, Wal-Mart.

He was heavily involved with the Murfreesboro Jaycees having served as their President and was also the Administrative Assistant for the Tennessee Jaycees. Mr. Meeks was proud to be an ordained minister and volunteered with the Patriot Guard Riders.

Mr. Meeks is survived by his wife of 42 years, Donna Meeks; siblings, J C Meeks and his wife Lu-Ann and Linda Westbury; sister-in-law, Denise Meeks; a host of niece and nephews; faithful canine companion, Scotter; and feline, Lucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wesley Meeks and Jerry Meeks.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 1, 2024 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Monday, April 1, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

