OBITUARY: Louise Gray Sams

Louise Gray Sams, age 91, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

She was the daughter of the late Fred and Cora Russell Gray. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Everette Sams; three brothers; and one sister.

She is survived by her children, Mike Sams and wife Susan, Linda Johnson and husband Howard, Patti Gamble and husband Rod; grandchildren, Matthew Sams, Hope Pitts, Mary Haas, Lansdan Jenkins, Lauren Davis, Emily Hall, Austin Gamble; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Sams was a member of First Baptist Church and Grace Sunday School Class. She had an EDS in education and taught school in Rutherford County for 30 years. She was a 50 year member of ADK Teacher Sorority and an avid sports fan. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, April 1, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and again one hour prior to funeral service. Funeral service will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

