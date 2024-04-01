OBITUARY: Eleanor ‘Betty’ Elizabeth Hoover Derryberry

Eleanor “Betty” Elizabeth Hoover Derryberry, passed away Friday, March 29, 2024.

She was the daughter of the late Ephriam H. and Eleanor Miller Hoover. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ephriam H. Hoover, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Hoover Colley and Mariam Hoover Cole.

She is survived by her sons, Douglas C. Derryberry and wife Anna Belle, Stephen R. Derryberry and wife Maria; granddaughter, Catherine E. Foxall and husband Michael; grandson, Dustin E. Derryberry; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ms. Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She attended Randolph Macon Women’s College as well as Vanderbilt University. She was a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution, and served as Treasurer of the Sam Davis Home. She was a generous and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery. Following the graveside service there will be a celebration of Betty’s life at First Presbyterian Church at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Legacy Capital Fund at First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro, 210 North Spring Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

