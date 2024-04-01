OBITUARY: William Harrison ‘Bill’ Davenport

William Harrison “Bill” Davenport, age 97, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, March 19 at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna.

He was the son of the late Lewis and Charlotte Gronen Davenport.

He is survived by his daughters, Christie Arney, Sandra Belushi and Karen Augustiniak; grandchildren, Harrison Marshall Arney and Olivia Ann Arney.

Mr. Davenport proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Then he retired with 20 years of service in the Tennessee National Guard.

Cryptside service for Mr. Davenport will be at Three O’clock the afternoon of Friday, April 12, 2024 at the Mausoleum at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/