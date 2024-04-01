What’s New to Streaming in April 2024

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this April 2024 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Tubi.
Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for April 2024. READ MORE
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. READ MORE
Here is what is coming to Max this April 2024. READ MORE
This April, tune into the highly anticipated new Amazon Original series Fallout, based on one of the greatest video game series of all time. READ MORE
From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in April 2024. READ MORE
All Tubi titles below begin streaming for free on April 1, 2024. READ MORE