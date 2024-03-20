Everything New Coming to Disney Plus April 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
Coming to Disney+ this April 2024
April 1
- Theme Song Takeover (S3, 4 episodes)
April 3
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 5 episodes)
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S4, 12 episodes)
- Wish
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 310 “Identity Crisis” and Episode 311 “Point of No Return”
- X-Men ’97 – Episode 4
April 7
- Bluey (Season 3) – New Episode Premiere “Ghostbasket”
April 10
- Firebuds (S2, 4 episodes)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S24, 10 episodes)
- Shorts Spectacular (S2, 3 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 312 “Juggernaut”
- X-Men ’97 – Episode 5
April 14
- Bluey (Season 3) – New Special Premiere – Extended-Length Special “The Sign” (28 minutes)
April 17
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S12, 14 episodes)
- Drain the Oceans (S6, 6 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 8 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 313 “Into the Breach”
- X-Men ’97 – Episode 6
April 22
- Secrets of the Octopus (S1, 3 episodes)
- Tiger – Premiere
- Tiger on the Rise – Premiere
April 24
- Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition (S1, 11 episodes & S2, 12 episodes)
- Bring It! (S6, 10 episodes)
- Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue (S1, 7 episodes)
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Episode 314 “Flash Strike”