Dalton Knecht Collects Associated Press First Team All-America Distinction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Dalton Knecht of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is an Associated Press First Team All-American, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

The AP is the second of the four organizations—the others are the NABC, The Sporting News and the USBWA—utilized for, in aggregate, determining the consensus All-America teams. Knecht previously claimed unanimous first-team plaudits from The Sporting News.

Fifty-six of the 62 AP voters listed Knecht as a first-team selection and he finished with 298 points in the balloting, both the second-highest totals of any player in the country. Knecht, Purdue’s Zach Edey and North Carolina’s R.J. Davis were in the top 10 on all 62 ballots.

Knecht is the second Tennessee player in the last 41 seasons (1983-2024) to receive AP First Team All-America plaudits, joining Grant Williams, who did so in 2018-19. Dale Ellis (1982-83) and Bernard King (1976-77) are the other Volunteers to earn the recognition.

2023-24 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-AMERICANS

First Team (First-Team Votes; Points)

Zach Edey, Purdue (62 of 62; 310)

Dalton Knecht , Tennessee (56; 298)

R.J. Davis, North Carolina (55; 296)

Jamal Shead, Houston (52; 281)

Tristen Newton, Connecticut (39; 254)

Second Team (First-Team Votes; Points)

Tyler Kolek, Marquette (11, 172)

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton (6, 132)

Mark Sears, Alabama (3, 122)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke (5, 120)

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas (2, 113)

Third Team (First-Team Votes; Points)

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State (5, 109)

Johni Broome, Auburn (4, 91)

Caleb Love, Arizona (3, 88)

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton (0, 70)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois (1, 54)

Honorable Mentions (alphabetical order; players on multiple ballots)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Keion Brooks Jr., Washington

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Devin Carter, Providence

Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

L.J. Cryer, Houston

Tucker DeVries, Drake

Enrique Freeman, Akron

P.J. Hall, Clemson

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

David Jones, Memphis

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State

Kevin McCullar Jr., Kansas

Great Osobor, Utah State

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky

Braden Smith, Purdue

Cam Spencer, Connecticut

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina

