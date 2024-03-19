Everything New Coming to Hulu April 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in April 2024.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in April 2024

April 1

Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere

Annie | 2014

The Big Lebowski | 1998

Blair Witch | 2016

Blockers | 2018

Boys on the Side | 1995

Capone | 2020

Captain Phillips | 2013

Copycat | 1995

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days | 2012

Don’t Worry Darling | 2022

The Fifth Element | 1997

The Fog | 2005

Get Him to the Greek | 2010

The Grudge 2 | 2006

Hellboy | 2004

The Host | 2006

The Huntsman: Winter’S War | 2016

Jack The Giant Slayer | 2013

The Karate Kid | 2010

Letters to Juliet | 2010

Made in America | 1993

The Next Karate Kid | 1994

Ocean’s Eleven | 2001

Ocean’s Twelve | 2004

Ocean’s Thirteen | 2007

Pacific Rim | 2013

Runaway Jury | 2003

Seven Years in Tibet | 1997

Shazam! | 2019

Shazam! Fury of the Gods | 2023

Take Shelter | 2011

Wonder Woman | 2017

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan | 2008

X2: X-Men United | 2003

50 First Dates | 2004

April 2

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere

The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1

Jumanji: The Next Level | 2019

April 3

UFO Factory: Complete Season 1

April 4

FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere

American Pickers: Complete Season 24B

Best in Chow: Complete Season 1

Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B

Lord of Misrule | 2023

April 5

Dinosaur: Complete Season 1

She Came to Me | 2023

April 6

The Fable: Series Premiere

April 7

GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere

Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)

April 8

Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

April 9

The Grudge | 2020

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies | 2018

April 10

Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere

Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)

Curtain Call: Complete Season 1

Kusama: Infinity | 2018

April 11

Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1

Scraps: Complete Season 1

#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2

Immediate Family | 2022

Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023

April 12

The Channel | 2023

The Greatest Hits | 2024

April 13

Alone | 2020

April 15

A Kind Of Murder | 2016

The Stranger | 2020

April 17

See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1

Under the Bridge: Series Premiere

Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere

April 18

All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 8

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story | 2023

Blacklight | 2022

April 19

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere

Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4

April 20

High Hopes: Complete Season 1

The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1

April 22

Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary

Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere

Little Women | 2019

Yes, God, Yes | 2019

April 23

The Meg | 2018

April 24

Wonderful World: Complete Season 1

Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1

April 25

Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1

Mountain Men: Complete Season 11

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7

Barber | 2023

Boy in the Walls | 2023

April 26

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries

April 27

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere

American Woman | 2018

April 28

Isn’t It Romantic | 2019

Stars at Noon | 2022

Welcome to Smelliville | 2021

April 30

FX’s The Veil: Limited Series Premiere