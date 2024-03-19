Everything New Coming to Hulu April 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in April 2024.
April 1
Vanderpump Villa: Series Premiere
Annie | 2014
The Big Lebowski | 1998
Blair Witch | 2016
Blockers | 2018
Boys on the Side | 1995
Capone | 2020
Captain Phillips | 2013
Copycat | 1995
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days | 2012
Don’t Worry Darling | 2022
The Fifth Element | 1997
The Fog | 2005
Get Him to the Greek | 2010
The Grudge 2 | 2006
Hellboy | 2004
The Host | 2006
The Huntsman: Winter’S War | 2016
Jack The Giant Slayer | 2013
The Karate Kid | 2010
Letters to Juliet | 2010
Made in America | 1993
The Next Karate Kid | 1994
Ocean’s Eleven | 2001
Ocean’s Twelve | 2004
Ocean’s Thirteen | 2007
Pacific Rim | 2013
Runaway Jury | 2003
Seven Years in Tibet | 1997
Shazam! | 2019
Shazam! Fury of the Gods | 2023
Take Shelter | 2011
Wonder Woman | 2017
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan | 2008
X2: X-Men United | 2003
50 First Dates | 2004
April 2
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Special Premiere
The Interrogation Room: Complete Season 1
Jumanji: The Next Level | 2019
April 3
UFO Factory: Complete Season 1
April 4
FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate: Part 2 Premiere
American Pickers: Complete Season 24B
Best in Chow: Complete Season 1
Dark Marvels: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman: Complete Season 1B
Lord of Misrule | 2023
April 5
Dinosaur: Complete Season 1
She Came to Me | 2023
April 6
The Fable: Series Premiere
April 7
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (Subbed)
April 8
Ishura: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
April 9
The Grudge | 2020
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies | 2018
April 10
Blood Free: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise: Series Premiere
The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 24 Premiere
Sand Land: The Series: Two Episode Premiere (Dubbed)
Curtain Call: Complete Season 1
Kusama: Infinity | 2018
April 11
Cold Case Files: The Rifkin Murders: Complete Season 1
Scraps: Complete Season 1
#TextMeWhenYouGetHome: Complete Season 2
Immediate Family | 2022
Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023
April 12
The Channel | 2023
The Greatest Hits | 2024
April 13
Alone | 2020
April 15
A Kind Of Murder | 2016
The Stranger | 2020
April 17
See You in Another Life: Complete Season 1
Under the Bridge: Series Premiere
Drain the Oceans: Season 6 Premiere
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet: Season 12 Premiere
April 18
All You Can Eat: Complete Season 1
Secrets of Miss America: Complete Season 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 8
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story | 2023
Blacklight | 2022
April 19
FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Season 3 Premiere
Tattoo Fixers: Complete Seasons 1-4
April 20
High Hopes: Complete Season 1
The Marijuana Revolution: Complete Season 1
April 22
Hip-Hop and The White House: Documentary
Secrets of the Octopus: Special Premiere
Little Women | 2019
Yes, God, Yes | 2019
April 23
The Meg | 2018
April 24
Wonderful World: Complete Season 1
Talking Sabor: Complete Season 1
April 25
Booked: First Day In: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 11
Wahlburgers: Complete Season 7
Barber | 2023
Boy in the Walls | 2023
April 26
Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story: Complete Docuseries
April 27
FX’s The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses: Special Premiere
American Woman | 2018
April 28
Isn’t It Romantic | 2019
Stars at Noon | 2022
Welcome to Smelliville | 2021
April 30
FX’s The Veil: Limited Series Premiere