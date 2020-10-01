Randall Gale Reed, II, age 44, passed away September 28, 2020 at Stone Crest Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a mechanic.

Randall was preceded in death by his uncle, Ralph Prewitt. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Prewitt; father, Randall Gale Reed; step-father, Jim Hall; sister, Tonia Fletcher; daughter, Lacy Reed; nephews, Chris (Cassy Mckenzie) Fletcher, John Fletcher; niece, Cheyenne (Pete Simmons) Fletcher; grandson, Noah Reed; granddaughter, Cherrish Magyar; great nephews, Nolen Simmons, Dixon Fletcher, Wesson Fletcher; aunts, Tina (Darrell) Rigsby, Betty Hill, Uncle Tommy Prewitt; many cousins and close friends.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00-2:30, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Bradley’s Creek Cemetery with Darrell Rigsby officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help with the cost of the funeral.

