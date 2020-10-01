Marilyn J. Moss, age 76, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A native of Chesapeake, OH, she was the daughter of the late Clovis and Jessie Bradley Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Donna Vivian Burcham.

A funeral service will be Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Burial will take place at a later date in Centenary Cemetery in Proctorville, OH.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Babich and her husband Danny; two sons, Allen Moss and Christopher Moss; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Mrs. Moss was a proud member of Brookside Church of Christ. She was heavily involved in her church and was also very active in the LaVergne Senior Citizens. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Moss can be made to Locks of Love or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.