Phyllis Cheatham, age 71 of Murfreesboro, TN died Thursday, May 7, 2020. A native of Sedley, VA, Phyllis and her husband Jim have lived in Murfreesboro, TN almost 45 years.

She is survived by her husband Jim and daughters, Allison and Jessica; brothers: Patrick (Beverly), Gilbert (Mildred), Bobby (Judi) and Johnny (Judy) Branche; her sisters: Edna Wade (John), Margaret Ann Connors (Mike); many nieces and nephews and many close friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lottye Branche; sisters, Juanita Drake and Carolyn Branche; and a nephew Joey Branche.

She was a faithful member of Third Baptist Church. Phyllis had a 40-year career as a beautician before falling in love with golf after her retirement. Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN. An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.