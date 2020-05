Mrs. Linda Diane Kerrigan, age 56, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Robert Patterson.

She is survived by her children, Jayson Wisdom (Jessica), Jessica Wisdom, Jennifer Murray (Monty); eight grandchildren; mother, Bessie Patterson; and brothers, Ricky Patterson and Bobby Patterson.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.