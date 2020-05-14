Jeffrey Thomas Swindell, age 58 of La Vergne died Wednesday May 13, 2020. He was a native of Sparta and was preceded in death by his mother, Gail Rice Swindell.

Mr. Swindell was retired Corporal from the Department of Correction with the State of Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kaye Swindell; children, Brandon Swindell and wife Kelly of Murfreesboro, Brandi Baldridge and husband Joe of LaVergne; grandson, Owen Swindell; father, Gerald Swindell of Sparta; sister, Judy Swindell- Whittenburg and fiancé Bill Verble of Cookeville; Father in law and mother in law; Hulon and Mollie Humphery of Lewisburg, and Host of family and friends.

Due to the covid-19 guidelines, a visitation and funeral service for the immediate family will be held from 3:00PM until funeral service 5:00 PM Friday June 19, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna www.woodfinchapel.com