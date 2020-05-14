The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over Tennessee and Arkansas, May 14.

“The America Strong initiative is a way for the Blue Angels to show appreciation to the thousands of nurses, doctors, firefighters, grocery store employees, military personnel and many others who are at the front line of the pandemic response,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “This is our opportunity to salute each American in the fight against COVID-19.”

A formation of six F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft will conduct these flyovers as a collaborative salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of six high-performance aircraft flying in precise formation.

Flyovers in Nashville will start at 12:00 p.m. (CDT) and last roughly 17 minutes.

Residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover. A detailed flight route will be released on the day prior to the flyover.

The teams welcome and encourage viewers to tag the team at @BlueAngels the flyover on social media with the hashtag #AmericaStrong and #Inthistogether.