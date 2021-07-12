Peggy L. Olive, age 87, of La Vergne, TN, passed away of natural causes after a long illness.
She is survived by children Christine (Jerry) Purcell, Donna (Bill) Edmondson, John C. Lee and grandson Joshua Adam Lee, sister Gertrude Green and brother Billy Keathley.
A funeral service will be conducted, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 11:00AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
Visitation is Monday, July 12, 2021, 4:00-8:00PM and one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
