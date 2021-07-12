Jack C. Crumpton, Sr.

Jack C. Crumpton Sr. age 89, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

A Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. Rev. Phillip A. Halladay will officiate. Entombment will be at 1:00 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery with military honors.

He is survived by his loving wife, Eugenia Keith Crumpton; children, Jack Crumpton Jr. of Smyrna, Marian Watson and her husband Brad of Rockvale, TN, Michael Crumpton and his wife Jackie of Lewisburg, TN, Christopher Crumpton of Smyrna, Thomas Crumpton of Nashville, TN, and Bonnie Gillespie of Knoxville, TN; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; along with much loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Crumpton; his mother, Mamie Graves Kanaley; and his daughter, Patricia Crumpton.

A native of Greenville, South Carolina, Jack was a 1949 graduate of Greenville High School and a 1953 graduate of Clemson University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and was a retired Quality Control Manager with Collins and Aikmen. Jack was a die-hard Clemson sports fan, an avid golfer an amateur boxer; and a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Council 4972. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Memorials in memory of Jack can be made to any charity of your choice within Clemson University.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church.


