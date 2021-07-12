James

With his beloved family by his side, James (Jim) Kenneth Wilson, age 74 of Smyrna, TN, passed from their loving care into the arms of Jesus on July 6, 2021.  He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.  He is the son of the late Kenneth and Mary Bryant Wilson of Collinwood, TN.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ava Grace Daniel Wilson; son James Keith Wilson and his wife Lora, son Daniel Brent Wilson and his wife Amanda;  eight grandchildren, Amber, Kennedy, Sydney, Christian, Jack, Emily, Easton and Tanner; and one great-grandchild Ava Brooke.  He was preceded in death by his brother Philip Wilson and his son Philip Brian Wilson.

Jim was a Veteran of the Vietnam war, serving our country in the US Navy on the aircraft carrier The USS Ticonderoga.   Jim earned his BS from Florence State University in 1971.  He began his career as an auditor for the Tennessee Farmers Co-op and transitioned to the whole-sale petroleum industry for the remainder of his career. He became an ordained deacon in 1973 and faithfully attended LifePoint Church in Smyrna where he taught the senior Sunday school class. Jim was a deacon for several pastors and Sunday school teacher for over 40 years.  He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He loved his family and Alabama Crimson Tide football. Jim and Ava spent their special time every morning sitting outside to feed and watch the birds and read their daily Bible reading. He spent his free time watching his grandchildren perform in music and play in sports.  He loved family and friends and “The gang”.  He will be remembered for his benevolent heart, holding-of-hands around the table to bless every meal, the Christmas story read every year and the shining example he set that even a blind man could see.

Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at LifePoint Church in Smyrna. Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at LifePoint Church in Smyrna with military honors. A graveside service will be held later on Saturday, July 10, 2021  at 3:00 p.m. in McGlamary Cemetery in Collinwood, Tennessee.

www.woodfinchapel.com


