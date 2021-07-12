Michael

Michael “Mike” Gasser, age 67, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 4, 2021.  Mike was a native of Nashville, TN.  He was preceded in death by his parents, George Louie Gasser Jr. and Virginia Constance Miller Gasser, and his sister, Gail Kleiger.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.  Brother Marion Arbuckle will officiate.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Martha Holt Gasser; daughters, Rachel Gasser and Katie Johnson (Joshua); two precious grandsons, Nathan and Jack Johnson; brother, Emery Gasser (Lydia); sisters, Denise Edde (Jimmy) and Evelyn Justice; along with a loving extended family.

Mike was a 1971 graduate of Smyrna High School. He was employed for many years with Rich Products as a Quality Assurance Manager in Murfreesboro and later in Morristown, TN.  In recent years, Mike worked with his brother as Vice President of Gasser Property Management.

Mike was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.  He was an avid sports fan who also had a passion for music, motorcycles, and airplanes.

Mike was a loving, devoted  husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a loyal friend.  He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials in memory of Mike can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.  Visitation will be Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.


