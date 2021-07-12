Janice L. Shimak-Mills-McCorkle – Born 10/23/1939 New Jersey – passed 6/28/2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles F. and Anna M. Shimak, brother Charles F. Shimak, Jr., sister Carol Estrada, Husband; Ronald J. Mills, Sr. and her son Ronald J. Mills Jr.

She is survived by sons; Jimmy C. Mills, Gordon M. Mills, Keith D. Mills, Scott D. Shimak, daughter Carolyn M Dougherty, sisters; Sharon Markette, Debbie Hawkins, 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Celebration of life will be held Saturday August 7, 2021 from 12:00 Noon until 2:00PM at Family Worship Center 3045 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

