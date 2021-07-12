SPRING HILL – A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Spring Hill Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper has resulted in the arrest of eighteen men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.

Over a two-day period beginning July 8th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify and recover potential victims of human trafficking as well as identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested eighteen men and booked them into the Maury County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing, with additional charges pending.

Georgie George (DOB 11/26/95), Clarksville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Marvin Sparkman (DOB 1/26/92), Columbia, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Steven McCanless (DOB 1/16/95), Culleoka, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Ketankumar Patel (DOB 4/5/68), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Ivan Ashley (DOB 8/20/71), Dania, FL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

David Christopher May (DOB 9/25/94), Fayetteville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Andrew Myung Kim (DOB 12/2/82), Franklin, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Bryce Lawson (DOB 7/2/97), Charles, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1/31/85), Spring Hill, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Brian Mitchell (DOB 8/5/70), Thompson’s Station, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Nabi Rahman (DOB 3/5/88), Nashville, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Patrick Harris (DOB 4/9/89), Murfreesboro, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Matthew Brewer (DOB 2/27/74), Centerville, TN: Solicitation of a Minor

Suleiman Musa Osman (DOB 1/1/83), Chattanooga, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Juan Gabriel Hernandez Eufracio (DOB 8/29/84), Huntsville, AL: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Pablo Godines Cervantes (DOB 5/17/70), Columbia, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Haojie Wang (DOB 2/25/89), Brentwood, TN: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Luis Diaz-Mendez (DOB 4/17/94), Baton Rouge, LA: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

The operation also had the support of End Slavery Tennessee, which works to provide services to survivors of human trafficking.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.