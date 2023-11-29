OBITUARY: Peggy Joan Draper

Mrs. Peggy Joan Draper, age 86, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

She was born in Dechard, TN to the late William and Clara Copeland Spencer.

Mrs. Draper worked as a dental assistant and secretary at various locations while supporting her husband in his Army career. She was selfless in taking care of her family making sure everyone was fed and cared for.

Mrs. Draper is survived by her son, Gene Draper and his wife Wendy; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Eugene Draper, Sr.; son, David Draper; and all six of her siblings.

Burial of her cremated remains will take place Friday, December 8, 2023 at 11:00 am at Nashville National Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

