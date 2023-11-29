Logan’s Roadhouse ‘Beefing’ Up Holiday Offers For A Limited Time

Nashville, TN – Logan’s Roadhouse , the leading steakhouse known for its scratch-made rolls, mesquite grilled steaks, and ice-cold beer, is thrilled to announce the triumphant return of Prime Rib, just in time for the holiday season. Logan’s invites guests to indulge in a special Prime Rib experience that will be available exclusively on weekends from through February 18, 2024.

The Prime Rib special features a juicy 13 oz. prime rib, seasoned to perfection in Logan’s signature rub, and then masterfully slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order. Logan’s Prime Rib will be served with a choice of two sides, available at participating locations every Friday through Sunday while supplies last

“At Logan’s, we understand that our guests work hard all week long, and we believe they deserve to treat themselves, along with their friends and family, on the weekends,” said Kristen Hohl, Vice President of Marketing for Logan’s Roadhouse. “We know that cooking prime rib at home can be expensive and hard to get right, so let the Logan’s Grill Masters get it right for you every time. All our guests have to do is show up and enjoy their hard-earned time off!”

In addition to the return of Prime Rib Weekends, Logan’s is excited to offer a delightful array of Holiday Feasts for gatherings and celebrations. Choose from Prime Rib, Pulled Pork, Ribs, or Pork Chops, each accompanied by rolls and your choice of sides. These holiday feasts start at just $99.99, making them the perfect choice for holiday parties and get-togethers. The Holiday Feasts are available for pick up until January 1, 2024, while supplies last.

But that’s not all –for guests looking for a holiday gift, Logan’s Roadhouse gift cards make the perfect stocking stuffer. For every $50 gift card purchase, guests will receive a complimentary $10 bonus card, adding extra cheer to your holiday giving. This offer is available online and in-restaurant through December 31, with double bonus card days offered November 27-30 and December 13-19.

To learn more about Logan’s Roadhouse, visit LogansRoadhouse.com or follow them on social @logansroadhouse. Become a Logan’s Rewards Member to start making your meals count by earning points and enjoying exclusive benefits.

Source: Restaurant News

More Food News ​