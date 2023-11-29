OBITUARY: Emily Sue Pegg

Emily Sue Pegg, age 57 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2023.

She was a native of Nashville and moved to Murfreesboro to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mark Pegg; children, Christopher Charles Pegg and wife Lindsey, and Hadley Sue Pegg; grandchildren, Oliver, Quinn, Sebastian, Thora; sister, Janet Cole Bass and husband Arthur Hancock; brother, Steven Boyd Cole and wife Pam Campbell Cole; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Boyd Cole and Sue Ellen Sneed Cole.

Mrs. Pegg was very active in her community. She was Chairman of the Board for Special Kids. She also enjoyed working with Experience Community Church of Murfreesboro with the 5000 Ministry. Mrs. Pegg also was active with fundraisers with the local Alzheimer’s Association. She had recently retired from Tenn Star Fire Protection Co.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to In lieu flowers to Special Kids in Murfreesboro www.specialkidstn.com or Alzheimer’s Association www.act.alz.org

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Steve Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

