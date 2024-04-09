OBITUARY: Patrick Taylor Arnold

Patrick Taylor Arnold, age 33 of Murfreesboro passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024.

He was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro. He was a 2009 graduate of Riverdale High School and was attending Colorado Technical College online. Mr. Arnold was working for McDonald’s at the Buchannan Exit.

He is survived by his mother, Michelle Faulkner; father, Jamie Arnold; brothers; Aaron Campbell, and Jacob Arnold; sisters, Berachah Burnett, Ragan Burnet; grandparents, Shirley “Maw Maw” Faulkner, Randy (Wanda) Campbell; great-grandmother; Hazel Jerelean Lane; best friend, Shelby Moore and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Michael Jacobs who died in 2019.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th 12 noon until 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Minister Tommy Underwood will officiate. Burial will follow in Thyatira Cemetery in Cannon County. www.woodfinchapel.com

