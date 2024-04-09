WEATHER 4-9-2024

Pretty much the beginning of a very rainy and sometimes windy 3 days. Localized flooding will be possible and a flood advisory may be posted for some of our readership.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then showers between 3pm and 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 67. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers between 7pm and 10pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10pm. Low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.