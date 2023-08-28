OBITUARY: Oliver Diffenderfer

Oliver Diffenderfer, age 99 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Pennsylvania passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

He was a native of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and a United States Marine Corps veteran. He worked as a mechanical engineer in the automotive industry.

Survivors include his sons, Scott Diffenderfer and wife Marsha of Pennsylvania, Tim Diffenderfer and wife Deanna of Colorado, Tom Diffenderfer and wife Stella of Tennessee, and Todd Diffenderfer and wife Julia of California; twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Diffenderfer and a daughter, Sharon Marie Sencindiver.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook is available for the Diffenderfer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

