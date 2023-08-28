Coming to Max in September 2023

Michael Carpenter
coming to max in september


Stream The Debuts Of Max Original Animated Series “Young Love,” HBO Original Comedy Special “Sam Jay: Salute Me Or Shoot Me,” HBO Original Documentaries “Donyale Luna: Supermodel” And “Savior Complex,” And Season Three of Max Original “Starstruck”

What’s New on Max This September 2023

September 1

  • 42 (2013)
  • A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
  • Aliens in the Attic (2009)
  • Anna (2019)
  • Annabelle (2014)
  • Annabelle: Creation (2017)
  • Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
  • Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
  • Be Kind Rewind (2008)
  • Blade (1998)
  • Blade II (2002)
  • Blade: Trinity (2004)
  • Boyz n the Hood (1991)
  • Bullet To The Head (2013)
  • Carrie (1976)
  • Carrie (2013)
  • Cat People (1942)
  • Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)
  • Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)
  • Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)
  • Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)
  • Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)
  • Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)
  • A Cinderella Story (2004)
  • Class Action (1991)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
  • Critters (1986)
  • The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
  • Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
  • Date Night (2010)
  • Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
  • Doctor Sleep (2019)
  • Drive Me Crazy (1999)
  • Dutch (1991)
  • The Exorcist (1973)
  • Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
  • Fast Food Nation (2006)
  • Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
  • Fire in the Sky (1993)
  • Firestorm (1998)
  • Friday (1995)
  • Friday the 13th (1980)
  • Friday the 13th Part II (1981)
  • Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
  • Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
  • Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
  • Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
  • Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
  • Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
  • Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
  • Gangs of New York (2002)
  • Georgia Rule (2007)
  • The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
  • Heartburn (1986)
  • It (2017)
  • It: Chapter Two (2019)
  • Juice (1992)
  • Just Like Heaven (2005)
  • Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
  • Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
  • The Mask (1994)
  • MI-5 (2015)
  • Millennium (1989)
  • Mommie Dearest (1981)
  • Ordinary Love (2020)
  • Out of the Furnace (2013)
  • Philomena (2013)
  • Post Grad (2009)
  • The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)
  • Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)
  • Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
  • The Roads Not Taken (2020)
  • Sabrina (1995)
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
  • She’s Funny That Way (2015)
  • Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
  • Snitch (2013)
  • Source Code (2011)
  • Spy (2015)
  • Sunset Strip (2000)
  • Tears of the Sun (2003)
  • THX 1138 (1971)
  • Time After Time (1979)
  • Unfaithfully Yours (1984)
  • XXX (2002)
  • XXX: State of the Union (2005)

September 2

  • The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)

September 4

  • Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)
  • Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV)

September 5

  • My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)
  • See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)
  • Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC)

September 6

  • Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)
  • Max (2015)

September 7

  • Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)
  • Does Murder Sleep? (ID)
  • Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)
  • Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel)
  • Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
  • Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)
  • Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
  • Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)
  • Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)
  • Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
  • My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
  • The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)

September 8

  • Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

September 9

  • Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

September 10

  • FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)
  • Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)
  • Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)

September 11

  • Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)
  • The Faking Dead

September 13

  • Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)
  • Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)
  • Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)
  • Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network)
  • Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

September 14

  • No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV)

September 15

  • Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)
  • WB 100th Behind The Shield

September 16

  • Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)
  • Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel)

September 17

  • Building Roots (HGTV)
  • Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network)

September 18

  • Chico Virtual (2023)
  • Double Cultura (2023)
  • El Carrito (2023)
  • Keep/Delete (2023)
  • La Macana (2023)
  • Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023)
  • Un Pequeño Corte (2023)

September 20

  • Naked Attraction

September 21

  • American Sniper (2014)
  • Blippi Wonders, Season 3
  • Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel)
  • Young Love (Max Original)

September 22

  • Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel)
  • Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network)
  • Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
  • Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
  • Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW)

September 23

  • Paris Can Wait (2017)

September 24

  • Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network)

September 25

  • American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS)
  • Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network)
  • Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network)

September 26

  • Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network)
  • Savior Complex (HBO Original)

September 27

  • Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID)

September 28

  • Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original)
  • The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

September 29

  • Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN)

September 30

  • Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)

