Coming to Max in September 2023

Stream The Debuts Of Max Original Animated Series “Young Love,” HBO Original Comedy Special “Sam Jay: Salute Me Or Shoot Me,” HBO Original Documentaries “Donyale Luna: Supermodel” And “Savior Complex,” And Season Three of Max Original “Starstruck”
What’s New on Max This September 2023
September 1
- 42 (2013)
- A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
- Aliens in the Attic (2009)
- Anna (2019)
- Annabelle (2014)
- Annabelle: Creation (2017)
- Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
- Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
- Be Kind Rewind (2008)
- Blade (1998)
- Blade II (2002)
- Blade: Trinity (2004)
- Boyz n the Hood (1991)
- Bullet To The Head (2013)
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrie (2013)
- Cat People (1942)
- Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)
- Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)
- Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)
- Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)
- Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)
- Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- Class Action (1991)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Critters (1986)
- The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
- Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
- Date Night (2010)
- Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
- Doctor Sleep (2019)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Dutch (1991)
- The Exorcist (1973)
- Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)
- Fast Food Nation (2006)
- Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
- Fire in the Sky (1993)
- Firestorm (1998)
- Friday (1995)
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Friday the 13th Part II (1981)
- Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
- Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)
- Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
- Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
- Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
- Gangs of New York (2002)
- Georgia Rule (2007)
- The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
- Heartburn (1986)
- It (2017)
- It: Chapter Two (2019)
- Juice (1992)
- Just Like Heaven (2005)
- Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
- Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
- The Mask (1994)
- MI-5 (2015)
- Millennium (1989)
- Mommie Dearest (1981)
- Ordinary Love (2020)
- Out of the Furnace (2013)
- Philomena (2013)
- Post Grad (2009)
- The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)
- Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)
- Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
- The Roads Not Taken (2020)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
- She’s Funny That Way (2015)
- Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
- Snitch (2013)
- Source Code (2011)
- Spy (2015)
- Sunset Strip (2000)
- Tears of the Sun (2003)
- THX 1138 (1971)
- Time After Time (1979)
- Unfaithfully Yours (1984)
- XXX (2002)
- XXX: State of the Union (2005)
September 2
- The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023)
September 4
- Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)
- Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV)
September 5
- My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)
- See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)
- Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC)
September 6
- Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)
- Max (2015)
September 7
- Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)
- Does Murder Sleep? (ID)
- Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)
- Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel)
- Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)
- Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)
- Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)
- Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
- The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)
September 8
- Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
September 9
- Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
September 10
- FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)
- Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)
- Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV)
September 11
- Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)
- The Faking Dead
September 13
- Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)
- Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)
- Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)
- Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network)
- Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
September 14
- No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV)
September 15
- Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)
- WB 100th Behind The Shield
September 16
- Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)
- Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel)
September 17
- Building Roots (HGTV)
- Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network)
September 18
- Chico Virtual (2023)
- Double Cultura (2023)
- El Carrito (2023)
- Keep/Delete (2023)
- La Macana (2023)
- Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023)
- Un Pequeño Corte (2023)
September 20
- Naked Attraction
September 21
- American Sniper (2014)
- Blippi Wonders, Season 3
- Expedition X, Season 4A (Discovery Channel)
- Young Love (Max Original)
September 22
- Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Seasons 1-2 (Discovery Channel)
- Guy’s All-American Road Trip, Season 2 (Food Network)
- Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
- Naked and Marooned with Ed Stafford (Discovery Channel)
- Nancy Drew, Season 4 (The CW)
September 23
- Paris Can Wait (2017)
September 24
- Outrageous Pumpkins, Season 4 (Food Network)
September 25
- American Masters: Marilyn Monroe: Still Life (PBS)
- Halloween Cookie Challenge, Season 2 (Food Network)
- Kids Baking Championship: Bloodcurdling Bakes (Food Network)
September 26
- Chopped: Volume 3 (Food Network)
- Savior Complex (HBO Original)
September 27
- Crimes Gone Viral, Season 3 (ID)
September 28
- Starstruck, Season 3 (Max Original)
- The Ghost Town Terror, Season 2 (Travel Channel)
September 29
- Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace?, Season 4 (CNN)
September 30
- Hot Dish With Franco (Food Network)