Tennessee History and the Paranormal Converge in ‘Southern Ghost Stories: Tennessee Tales’

Get ready to experience a journey into the mysterious and supernatural as local author Allen Sircy unveils his latest book, Southern Ghost Stories: Tennessee Tales. Known as the “Tennessee Hauntstorian,” Sircy, hailing from Gallatin, Tennessee, has garnered attention for his gripping narratives that blend history with the spectral realm. Following the success of his two acclaimed “Ghosts of Gallatin” books, Sircy continues his legacy with a spine-tingling anthology that includes new stories from nearby Cottontown and Portland.

Within the pages of Southern Ghost Stories: Tennessee Tales, readers will be transported to the hauntingly enchanting landscapes of Tennessee, where history and the paranormal converge. Sircy’s captivating storytelling brings legendary entities to life, from the notorious Bell Witch of Adams to the enigmatic Tall Betsy of Cleveland.

Prepare to be enthralled as historic sites become the backdrop for eerie encounters. Uncover the mysteries hidden within places like Rippavilla in Spring Hill and the Sam Davis Home in Smyrna, where the echoes of the past still linger in the form of restless spirits. Delve deep into the unsettling history of Fentress County’s witch trial, a haunting episode that reverberates through time.

As you flip through the pages, you’ll find yourself on a journey through time. The tales of grave robbing in Nashville and Eagleville will send shivers down your spine, reminding you that some stories never truly rest. Sircy’s masterful storytelling creates a world where apparitions roam freely and the boundary between the living and the deceased becomes tantalizingly thin.

Southern Ghost Stories: Tennessee Tales isn’t just for ghost enthusiasts; it’s a must-read for history buffs, thrill-seekers, and anyone with a fascination for the unknown. With its rich narrative and vivid descriptions, the book paints an eerie portrait of the Volunteer State’s spectral legacy.

The book will be available at Barnes and Noble stores. Additionally, it can be purchased online at Amazon.com, allowing readers from all corners of the country to experience the haunting allure of Southern Ghost Stories: Tennessee Tales.

Don’t miss your chance to delve into the supernatural mysteries of Tennessee. Southern Ghost Stories: Tennessee Tales is sure to leave you spellbound and looking under the bed before you go to sleep.

To celebrate the release of this new book, an exclusive book signing event will take place at Pickled Treats and Antiques in Gallatin on Friday, September 1st, from 6 to 8 PM.

Paranormal enthusiasts will have the chance to meet the author in person, get their copy of the book signed, and immerse themselves in the world of Tennessee's ghost stories. As a unique twist, from 8 to 9 PM after the book signing, attendees are invited to participate in their own ghost hunting adventure within the haunted shop.