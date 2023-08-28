Driver of Stolen SUV Critically Injured in Overnight Shooting on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard at I-65

August 27, 2023 – Specialized Investigations Division detectives are following leads as they work to identify the persons responsible for gunfire early today (1:50 a.m.) on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near the I-65 entrance ramp that critically wounded the driver of a stolen Honda Pilot SUV.

The shooting victim, Diandre Starks, 24, was removed from the flaming Honda by North Precinct patrol officers. They discovered he had been shot and rendered aid until a Nashville Fire Department ambulance arrived to rush him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The Honda was stolen from Claircrest Drive in Antioch on the night of August 21.

A second vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee containing two persons, was also struck by gunfire. The 23-year-old driver of the Jeep said he was about to get onto the interstate when he heard shots, and which point he ducked, accelerated and crashed on the entrance ramp. Neither occupant of the Jeep was injured.

Later in the morning, a 23-year-old man from Griffin, Georgia, was dropped off at Centennial Medical Center with a non-critical gunshot wound from this event. He said he did not see who was shooting.

It appears that at least 40 rounds from at least two guns were fired.

Anyone with information on the persons responsible for the gunfire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Source: Metro Police

