Top 5 Stories From Aug 28, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 28, 2023.
Southern Soul Cuisine will have a soft opening on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m. Read more.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department deployed a crew of firefighters Sunday morning to assist with wildfires in Louisiana as part of a Tennessee Task Force Strike Team. Read More.
On August 29th there will be a road closure of Quecreek Circle starting at 6:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Read more.
Jacoby Stevens, Oakland Patriot alumni class of 2017 and former Sixth Round NFL Draft Pick, is eager to learn from LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly and others on the coaching staff. Read more.
Get ready to experience a journey into the mysterious and supernatural as local author Allen Sircy unveils his latest book, Southern Ghost Stories: Tennessee Tales. Read More.