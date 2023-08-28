Top 5 Stories From Aug 28, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
5567

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 28, 2023.

1Southern Soul Cuisine to Open in Murfreesboro Soon

southern soul cuisine

 

Southern Soul Cuisine will have a soft opening on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Crew Deploy to Louisiana to Assist with Wildfires

(L-R) MFRD Engineer John Fisher, Captain Matt Welcome, Engineer Matt Tidwell, Firefighter Dillon Meyer

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department deployed a crew of firefighters Sunday morning to assist with wildfires in Louisiana as part of a Tennessee Task Force Strike Team. Read More.

3Smyrna Road Closure Alert: Quecreek Circle & Weakley Lane

 

On August 29th there will be a road closure of Quecreek Circle starting at 6:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Read more.

4Former Oakland Patriot Joining LSU Tigers Coaching Staff

Photo from Rutherford County Schools

 

Jacoby Stevens, Oakland Patriot alumni class of 2017 and former Sixth Round NFL Draft Pick, is eager to learn from LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly and others on the coaching staff. Read more.

5Tennessee History and the Paranormal Converge in ‘Southern Ghost Stories: Tennessee Tales’

Get ready to experience a journey into the mysterious and supernatural as local author Allen Sircy unveils his latest book, Southern Ghost Stories: Tennessee Tales. Read More.

