Southern Soul Cuisine to Open in Murfreesboro Soon

Southern Soul Cuisine will have a soft opening on Sunday, September 3, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00p.m. The new restaurant will be located at 535 N.W. Broad Street in Murfreesboro where Krystal used to be located.

The extensive menu covers just about every item that a true soul food lover could desire. As far as meat, they will have fried, barbecued and baked chicken; pork chops, ribs and chitterlings; catfish steaks and filets, whiting and buffalo; hamburger steak, meatloaf and pot roast; and oxtails. About the only thing missing is pigs feet and tripe.

Sides will include mashed potatoes, green beans, pinto beans, black-eyed peas, macaroni and cheese, cabbage, yams, fried okra, collard greens, corn, spaghetti, white beans, cole slaw, potato salad and French fries. Bread choices are white bread, cornbread muffins or hot water cornbread.

Those going to the soft opening need to save room for dessert because there are some great ones. They will have, of course, peach cobbler and banana pudding, but they will also have strawberry cake, chocolate cake, pecan pie and sweet potato pie.

If you have been missing good old-fashioned Kool-Aid, it will be coming back on the scene at Southern Soul Cuisine. They will be serving Blue Raiders Blue Kool-Aid and Oakland Red Kool-Aid. They will also serve iced tea and Coke products.

Southern Soul Cuisine is already getting a lot of attention on their Facebook page. After the soft opening, they will not be open on Sundays or Mondays. Their regular hours are not yet posted.