OBITUARY: Wendy Margaret Frost

Wendy Margaret Frost, a loving wife, devoted mother, and cherished friend, passed away on August 24, 2023, at the age of 80.

She was born on August 1, 1943, in Coventry, England to Louise Sammons and William Sammons.

Wendy shared a beautiful journey through life with her adoring husband Eric Frost. They stood by each other’s side through thick and thin, building a life together filled with love and companionship. Their unwavering bond served as an inspiration to all who knew them.

One could not help but be touched by Wendy’s genuine compassion for others. Her empathetic nature allowed her to truly understand the struggles and triumphs of those around her. Whether lending a listening ear or offering a comforting embrace, Wendy’s kindness knew no bounds. She had the remarkable ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and understood.

Throughout her years, Wendy touched countless lives with her selflessness and grace. Her generous spirit extended beyond her immediate family; she was always ready to lend a helping hand to friends and strangers alike. Wendy’s acts of kindness resonated deeply within her community and left an indelible mark that will continue to ripple through the lives she touched.

Friends and loved ones are invited to join in celebrating Wendy’s remarkable life at a public memorial service on Thursday, August 31, 2023 between the hours of 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM. The service will be held at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, located at 203 North Lowry Street, Smyrna, TN 37167. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Wendy Frost will forever be remembered as an extraordinary woman who brought light into the world through her compassion, empathy, and kind heart. May we find solace in knowing that her legacy lives on in our memories and that the impact of her goodness will never fade away.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/