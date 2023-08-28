OBITUARY: Michael Ray Summar

Michael Ray Summar, age 68 of Murfreesboro, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, after an extended illness.

He was a native of Rutherford County, and son of the late Edwin Brown Summar and Jessie Lillian (Nixon) Summar.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Janice Roberts.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era and continued to serve as Chief, EMS for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 37 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Management Engineering at Middle Tennessee State University then lived and served most of his Career at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe. Ohio until his retirement.

A loving provider as a husband, father, and grandfather, He also had a lifelong passion for music. He was an avid sports fan, especially in support of his Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Donna Jernigan Summar, his children, Cory Summar and his wife Mindy, Matthew Summar, Jessica Thompson and husband Marc, sisters Rita Lawrence-Trousdale and husband Jerry, Diane Davenport and husband Roy, Debbie Tipton and husband Joe, three grandchildren Caden, Ethan and Elissa, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Memorials can be made in memory of Michael to Tunnel to Towers Foundation www.t2t.org

Memorial gathering will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

