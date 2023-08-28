Lipscomb University to Feature Dolly Parton Fashion Exhibit

The Nashville community will have a unique opportunity to take a peek “behind the seams” at global superstar Dolly Parton’s iconic outfits in a special exhibition at Lipscomb University this fall.

Lipscomb University’s Department of Fashion and Design presents “Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life in Rhinestones” Oct. 31-Dec. 9 in the John C. Hutcheson Gallery in the university’s Beaman Library. The one-of-a-kind, limited time fashion exhibition will feature 25 of Parton’s fashions from throughout her storied career and will highlight the makers behind the looks, the songs, the stories, and the true magic that happens behind the seams. This fashion exhibition will be the first physical interpretation of Parton’s new fashion-focused book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, set for release October 17th via Ten Speed Press/Penguin Random House.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton and those behind her iconic fashion to offer the community this exciting opportunity to have an up-close look at some of her favorite outfits and to learn more about these treasured looks,” said Lipscomb University President Candice McQueen. “This unique fashion exhibition will also provide tremendous learning opportunities for our students as they discover more about the creative process and techniques and interact with the makers who have developed these fashions.”

In Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones, Parton shares for the first time the full story behind her lifelong passion for fashion, including how she developed her own distinctly Dolly style, which has endeared her to fans around the world. The exhibit is curated by Parton’s archivist Rebecca Seaver. Seaver also curated Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones. Parton’s former head seamstress, Iisha Lemming, will serve as Artist-in-Residence for the Department of Fashion & Design this fall to assist in the development and execution of the exhibit.

“Iisha Lemming has worked for me over 15 years and is the artist-in-residence at Lipscomb University,” said Parton. “Iisha and Rebecca Seaver have put together this display celebrating the makers of these clothes and 25 of my favorite looks celebrating the people who make it all happen.”

Tickets for the fashion exhibition are $25 per person for a 45-minute tour. The tickets are limited and are for timed entry. All tickets must be purchased online in advance. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. The exhibit hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is available for guests adjacent to the library in the lot located at One University Park Drive, Nashville.

Find tickets here.