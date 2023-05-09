OBITUARY: Norma Faye Langston

Norma Faye Langston, age 80, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Cordelia Veasey; husband, Wayne Langston; and grandson, Trey Langston.

She is survived by her children, David Langston and his wife Dawn, Tom Langston and his wife Edie, Becky Scott and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Lindsey Ahl, Crystal Langston, Stephanie Hooker, Scotty Langston, Melanie Rathke, Sarah Ahlbriner, Samantha Carpenter, Tyler Scott, and Dylan Langston; 15 great-grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sisters, Olene Foster and Charity Garcia; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

She enjoyed spending time at the beach, Disney, and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Amedysis Foundation, https://www.amedisys.com/about/foundation/.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/