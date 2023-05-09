WEATHER 5-9-10-2023 Calm Before The Storms

Enjoy these next couple of days because starting Thursday we will see a 50/50 chance of storms each day for the next few. More of the cell and pop-up variety, so not total washouts are forecasted right now, but expect some action each day throughout the weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph.