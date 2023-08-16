OBITUARY: Morris Wayne ‘Buck’ King

Morris Wayne “Buck” King, age 82, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He was born in Thatch, AL and has lived in Murfreesboro for the past 34 years and retired from Nissan as an inspector.

Morris was preceded in death by his parents, Oveal B. King and Era B. Franklin King.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy King; daughters, Jennifer (Brett) Devitt, Rebecca Bobo, Lindsay Barrett-Merritt, Rachel Barrett Raymundo, and Kayden Barrett; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Alabama.

Please leave online condolences for the family at http://www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

