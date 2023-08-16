OBITUARY: Elizabeth Denise Poling

Elizabeth Denise Poling, age 63, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

A native of Grafton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth DeLyte Stemple Carder. Denise was also preceded in death by her son, Isaac D. “BJ” Poling, III.

Denise is survived by her son, Jason Pingley of Smyrna, TN; sister, Amber Carder of LaVergne, TN; brothers, Jeffrey Carder of LaVergne, TN, Brian Carder of Ashland City, TN, and Sean McCue of Grafton, WV; grandchildren, Ayden, Tristin, and Aspen Pingley, and Haven Poling; aunt, Tena Newlon of Grafton, WV.

A visitation will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, August 19, 2023, following the visitation.

An online guestbook for the Poling family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.

