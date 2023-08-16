Nashville Soccer Club Advances to Leagues Cup 2023 Final



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 15, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club advanced to the Leagues Cup 2023 final after a 2-0 victory over C.F. Monterrey off the back of goals from Sam Surridge and Fafà Picault. Nashville SC will host Inter Miami CF in the final at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. CT.

Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will enjoy an exclusive sale window starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. through noon CT. STMs will receive an email with additional information at 8 a.m. CT. Tickets to the general public will go on sale at 1 p.m. CT.

GEODIS Park for Leagues Cup 2023 Final: GEODIS Park and Nashville SC will host their first-ever final on Saturday when the Boys in Gold face Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2023 Final.

Concacaf Champions Cup Bound: Nashville SC qualified for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup with its advancement to the Leagues Cup 2023 Final. The Leagues Cup 2023 winner will secure a Round of 16 position in the 2024 edition of the Concacaf tournament. The Leagues Cup 2023 Runner-Up, as well as the winner of the Leagues Cup 2023 Third Place match will enter the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup in Round One.

All Sam Does Is Score: Sam Surridge recorded his third goal in as many appearances for Nashville SC in the 67thminute. Surridge has averaged one goal every 39 minutes played for the Boys in Gold since signing as the club’s third Designated Player last month.

Fafà for the Game Winner: Fafà Picault recorded the game winning goal in the 96th minute, marking his second goal in Leagues Cup 2023. This goal also marks the second latest goal Nashville SC has recorded in Leagues Cup 2023 play, behind only Sam Surridge’s 99th minute game winner in the Round of 16 against Club América.

Source: Nashville SC

