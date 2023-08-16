Cumberland Athletics Names New Director of Sports Performance

Cumberland University Director of Athletics, Ron Pavan, announced the hiring of Gunnar Helland, who will take over as the school’s new Director of Sports Performance on Monday, August, 14, 2023.

“I am excited to announce the hiring of our new strength coach, Gunnar Helland. Gunnar has been at Cumberland University for a short time running our strength program and he has proven to be a great strength coach for all our teams,” Pavan said.

Entering his first year with the program, Helland was most recently Strength and Conditioning Coordinator at Oconomowoc High School in Wisconsin, but brings with him a wealth of experience at a young age.

Helland graduated with his Bachelors of Science in Physical Education Teaching from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse in 2020.

The Wisconsin native worked as both an intern and volunteer over his four years in college. He spent two years volunteering at his alma mater and impressed at University of Wisconsin – Madison, where he interned for three years.

Soon after receiving his degree he served as a Strength and Conditioning Coach Intern at the University of South Dakota. It was there that he took on his largest role to date, assisting with workouts for football, men’s basketball, women’s soccer, and track and field.

Since graduating in 2020, Helland has continued to work at his craft as well. In 2021 he received his certification from the National Strength & Conditioning Association as a Strength & Conditioning Specialist, adding onto his USA Weightlifting Level One Sports Performance Coach status.

