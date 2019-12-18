Mary Katherine Younger Beckham, age 79 of Murfreesboro formerly of Savannah TN died Tuesday December 17, 2019. She was a native of Dyersburg TN and was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Billy Thomas Beckham; her parents, Cecil Younger and Kate Drake Younger. Mrs. Beckham was a member of Cason Lane Church of Christ. She was a graduate of University of Tennessee Knoxville and was a Kindergarten Teacher at West Hardin Elementary Savannah.

She is survived by son, Brent Beckham and wife Rhonda of Rockvale, daughter; Amy Odom and husband Darin of Woodstock, AL; grandchildren; Taylor Beckham wife Chelsey, Shelby Beckham and Braden Odom; great-grandchild; Allie Beckham.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Memphis. www.stjude.org

Visitation will be 3:00PM to 5:00PM with a funeral service 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bill Hall and Alan Yeater will officiate. Graveside service will by 1:00PM Lutts Cemetery in Wayne County. www.woodfinchapel.com