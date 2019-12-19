More than 230 faculty and staff members at MTSU were recognized for their years of working with and for students at the university’s annual Service Award Luncheon, held Dec. 5 in the James Union Building.

The university annually honors employees with a decade or more of service at a special lunch and recognition ceremony, where they receive pins and/or plaques saluting their work with MTSU and the state of Tennessee. This year’s honorees totaled 233.

The longest-served MTSU employee for 2019 is George Vernardakis of Murfreesboro, a professor in the Department of Political Science and International Relations who joined the university in 1969. He also coordinates the political science department’s graduate programs.

Professor Jim Huffman, also of Murfreesboro, was saluted for his 45 years of service to MTSU’s College of Education. Now chair of the Womack Department of Educational Leadership, Huffman joined the university faculty in 1974.

Those who’ve worked with MTSU 25 years or more also gathered for special group photos at the event. Those 2019 honorees and their departments include:

25 years of service:

• Sue Alexander of Woodbury, Tennessee, Telecommunications Services Department.

• Earl Bogle of Woodbury, Construction Administration Department.

• Janine Brink of Bradyville, Tennessee, Office of the Vice President for Business and Finance.

• Norman Buck of Bradyville, Energy Services Department.

• David Carleton of Franklin, Tennessee, Department of Political Science and International Relations.

• Teri Davis of Murfreesboro, Department of Psychology.

• Margaret Fontanesi-Seime of Antioch, Tennessee, Department of Social Work.

• Dana Fuller of Murfreesboro, Department of Psychology.

• Jette Halladay of Murfreesboro, Department of Theatre and Dance.

• Jana Hinz of Murfreesboro, University College.

• Kathy Kano of Murfreesboro, Office of the Vice Provost for Student Affairs.

• Paul Kline of Murfreesboro, Department of Chemistry.

• Lisa Jones of Woodbury, Human Resource Services.

• Preston MacDougall of Murfreesboro, Department of Chemistry.

• Les Mayberry of Murfreesboro, Energy Services Department.

• Irma Melton of Woodbury, Department of Media Arts.

• Barbara Money of Murfreesboro, University Housing and Residential Life.

• Melodie Phillips of Lascassas, Tennessee, Department of Marketing.

• Jim Piekarski of Murfreesboro, Department of Recording Industry.

• Angie Price of Murfreesboro, Office of the University Provost.

• Lori Pugh of Christiana, Tennessee, Facilities Services Department.

• Joan Raines of Murfreesboro, Department of University Studies.

• Rick Rishaw of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, Department of Art and Design.

• John Schmidt of Christiana, Information Technology Division.

• Melbra Simmons of Murfreesboro, Education Resource Channel/Center for Educational Media.

• Bill Whitehill of Murfreesboro, Department of Health and Human Performance.

• Betsy Williams of Murfreesboro, Office of Development and Advancement Services.

30 years of service:

• Denise Cathey of Rockvale, Tennessee, School of Journalism and Strategic Media.

• Kevin Donovan of Murfreesboro, Department of English.

• Greg Hunt of Manchester, Tennessee, WMOT Radio.

• Linda Jordan of Murfreesboro, Facilities Services Department.

• Jwa Kim of Murfreesboro, Literacy Studies Ph.D. Program.

• Phyllis Kitzler of Murfreesboro, Information Technology Division.

• David Loucky of Murfreesboro, School of Music.

• Ron Malone of Murfreesboro, Events and Transportation Services Department.

• Gale McLean of Murfreesboro, James E. Walker Library.

• Joyce Reed of Murfreesboro, Facilities Services Department.

• Greg Schmidt of Murfreesboro, Department of Psychology.

• Donna Victory of Murfreesboro, Registrar’s Office.

• John Vile of Murfreesboro, University Honors College.

• Bill Yelverton of Murfreesboro, School of Music.

• Cornelia Wills of Nashville, Office of the Vice Provost for Student Success.

• Maureen Young of Murfreesboro, Office of International Affairs.

35 years of service:

• Connie Huddleston of Murfreesboro, College of Liberal Arts.

• Sharon Parente of Christiana, James E. Walker Library.

• Bob Petersen of Murfreesboro, Department of English.

• LeAnn Sensing of Murfreesboro, Financial Aid and Scholarships Office.

• Paula Thomas of Murfreesboro, Department of Accounting.

40 years of service:

• Jack Ross of Estill Springs, Tennessee, Division of Marketing and Communications.

• Lance Selva of Murfreesboro, Department of Criminal Justice Administration.

• Gail Sneed of Murfreesboro, Department of Media Arts.

• Martin Stewart of Murfreesboro, Department of Chemistry.

MTSU, which employs more than 2,500 faculty and staff members campuswide, honors its employees regularly with opportunities that include the MTSU Employee Recognition Program for administrators, classified and technical/service personnel and the MTSU Foundation Awards and Faculty Recognition presentations for faculty.

For more information about MTSU employee recognition programs, visit the university’s Human Resource Services department at https://www.mtsu.edu/hrs.