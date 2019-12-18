William Lewis Farmer, age 70, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 16, 2019. A native of Smyrna, TN, he was preceded in death by his father, James William Farmer; and his grandson, Hudson Wayne Farmer.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Raymond Hillis will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his mother Mildred Mitchell Farmer; sons, Jeremy Farmer of Murfreesboro, TN and David Farmer and his wife Amanda of Christiana, TN; sisters, Dianne Sewell and her husband Gilbert of Pikeville, TN and Pat Farmer of Smyrna; brother, Anthony Farmer and his wife Lisa of Smyrna, TN; along with much loving extended family.

William was a member of the Assembly of Christ Church. He was a 1968 graduate of Smyrna High School and was a retired mechanic with Thompson Machinery. He was a loving father and brother and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.