Mary Jo James, 93, died Saturday the 13th of March at Stones River Manor, where she had lived since 2010. Surrounded by family, Mrs. James passed peacefully.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Scott) Ionson, of New Berlin, Wisconsin and son, Greg (Patti) James of Murfreesboro; nephew David Jewell of Florida and niece Carol (Paul) Bylaska of Florida; 6 grandchildren, Erin (Greg) O’Neill, Brian (Maria) Ionson, Cameron (Jen) James, Joshua (Priscilla) James, Jon James, and Drew James; and 10 great grandchildren. Mrs. James was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin James; her sister, Barbra Jewell; and her parents Hurley Roberts and Louise Roberts Van Devender.

Born in 1927 in Paducah, Ky her family moved to Detroit, Mi where Mary Jo met the love of her life, Marvin in Sunday school. He was fresh out of the Navy, visiting from Poplar Grove, TN. They married in 1948 and started their lives together. She taught school in Royal Oak, Mi, and later was a librarian in Madison Heights, MI schools. In the early 1970s, Marvin’s work brought them back to Tennessee. Mrs. James continued her career at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro where she became the Director of Learning Resources at MTSU in the newly constructed Learning Resource Center. She served in many additional roles in Tennessee higher education. After a distinguished career, Mrs. James retired from MTSU in 1987.

Marvin and Mary Jo were life time members of the Church of Christ and faithful members at the Highland Heights congregation in Smyrna, TN. As a couple, they had a strong faith and loved to share that faith. They both loved music and travel with friends to interesting places throughout the world. Mrs. James loved God, family, and her many friends. The family appreciates the care her Stones River Manor family has provided over the past several years.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN on Saturday March 20. A graveside service will follow at the Sanders Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. in the Poplar Grove community of Humphreys County beside her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Stones River Manor or Alive Hospice.