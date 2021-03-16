Mr. William “Bill” Allan Wilson, age 68, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born in Detroit, MI to the late Roy Melville Wilson, Jr. and Julia Kosharski Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a finance and insurance agent for Clayton Homes for over 13 years. He loved his grandchildren, travelling to the beach, and playing golf.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sheree Hill Wilson; children, William Andrew Wilson and his wife Brittany of Palm Coast, FL, Christopher Thomas Wilson, and Sarah Ruth Wilson both of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Payton Nicole Wilson, Colton Andrew Wilson, and Liam Emmett Bumpus; brothers, Roy Melville Wilson, III and his wife Carolyn of Novi, MI and Thomas Robert Wilson and his wife Karen of Allen Park, MI; nephew, Roy Melville Wilson, IV; and faithful canine companions, Nash and Archer.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.