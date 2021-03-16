Madelyn “Gale” Webster, formerly of the Bethesda/Cross Keys, TN community, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 13, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital, surrounded by her husband of fifty years, Owen “Jack” Webster, and her daughters Andrea (Brian) Tankersley and Angela (Michael) DiJohn. She is also survived by her brother, Steve Burks, and granddaughters Ashley, Summer, Erin, Kaylee, and Kikyo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Major Lee and Evelyn Burks.

A former purchasing agent of the Macsteel Service Center in Murfreesboro, Gale spent her retirement cooking for and laughing with those who were closest to her. She enjoyed singing, crocheting, reading, and perfecting her award-winning sauerkraut.

The family will honor her life during a private observance. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nikki Mitchell Foundation (www.nmfcares.org) or a similar charitable organization.