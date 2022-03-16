Mrs. Marjorie Helen Davis passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, she was 89 years old.

She was born in Burnsville, Mississippi, and has lived in Rutherford County since 1989. She worked in Customer Service and as a Door Greeter with Wal-Mart.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, L.S. Honeycutt and Bertha Whitaker Honeycutt; husband, Elmer Dean Davis; and sisters, Naoma Curtis and Ellene Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Steven) Haynes; grandson, Nick (Lindsey) Haynes; and great-grandson, Slade Haynes.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of 2:00 PM service, Sunday, 20, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

