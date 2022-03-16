Mr. Buddy Young passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, he was 75 years old.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Florence Baptist Church. Buddy retired from Bridgestone Firestone after 37 years of service and worked with Tennessee Walking Horses.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Young and Bonnie Parker Young; wife, Katherine Young; and brother, Pete Young.

He is survived by sons, Kenneth (Josh) Young, Jimmy McCrary, Jr.; daughter, Tammy (Terry) Coleman; brothers, Tommy Young, Jr, Jimmy (Sherry) Young, Jerry Young, Don (Debbie) Young; sister, Martha “Sis” (Jimmy) Woodard; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, March 18, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Trey Gamble officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

