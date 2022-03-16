Roy Thomas Busey, age 53, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at St.Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born on May 25th, 1968 at home to his parents, Roy C. Busey and Betty Busey.

Roy was a very family oriented man, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Busey; daughters, Brittany (Cody) Forth, Lexie (Alex) Castorela, Amanda (Alex) Blackwell, Hope (Billy Ray) Preston, Autumn Canter-Busey, and Cheyenne Busey; son, Deven Canter; brothers, Richard (Bill) Busey and Michael Busey; sister, Patty Marie (Dewayne) Bartlett; 13 Grandchildren, and a number of other family and friends to whom he claimed as his own.

Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Betty Busey

He was a faithful member of God of Prophecy, Redemption House in LaVergne, TN for many years. Even outside of the church, Roy would catch his friends in local grocery stores and would proceed to talk about the Lord.

There were two hobbies closest to Roy’s heart, He was an avid fisherman and loved sports, favoring the Nashville Predators, Tennesse Titans, and most of all the Tennessee Vols. Roy would make sure if his team happened to have a game on his fishing day that he brought a radio so he could listen along. He also collected Dale Earnhardt merch and fishing lures.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17th, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN with preacher Ronnie Jenkins to officiate.

Graveside Services will be conducted Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery.

